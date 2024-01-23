Hartford

Man injured in overnight shooting in Hartford

By Cailyn Blonstein

Hartford Police Cruiser
A man is injured after an overnight shooting in Hartford.

Officers were called to Hartford Hospital around 2 a.m. after getting a report of a gunshot victim.

The person who was shot had reportedly been brought to the hospital by EMS from East Hartford.

According to police, the man in his 40s had a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators said it appears the shooting happened hours earlier on Barbour Street at Charlotte Street.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS.

