Man injured in overnight shooting in Hartford

A man is injured after an overnight shooting in Hartford.

Officers were called to Hartford Hospital around 2 a.m. after getting a report of a gunshot victim.

The person who was shot had reportedly been brought to the hospital by EMS from East Hartford.

According to police, the man in his 40s had a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Investigators said it appears the shooting happened hours earlier on Barbour Street at Charlotte Street.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS.