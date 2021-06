A 68-year-old man has been taken to the hospital after getting injured in what police called a serious stabbing incident in Manchester on Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the scene at a home on Carver Lane shortly before noon.

According to investigators, police said the serious stabbing incident involves a 68-year-old man. He has been transported to Hartford Hospital.

Police have not released details about a possible suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.