Man Injured in Shooting in Drive-Thru Lane of New Haven Restaurant

A 27-year-old man was taken to the hospital after getting injured in a shooting in the drive-thru lane of a restaurant in New Haven early Saturday morning.

Police said a gunshot victim arrived by private vehicle to Yale New Haven Hospital around 3:30 a.m.

The 27-year-old man had suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the top of his head, authorities added.

Investigators said they later learned the shooting happened in the drive-thru lane of a restaurant on Kimberly Avenue.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to contact New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304.

