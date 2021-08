A man in his 20s was shot in Hartford on Monday morning and is being treated at the hospital.

As officers responded to the 500 block of Broad Street just before 11 a.m. to investigate after Shot Spotter went off, an area hospital notified dispatchers that a victim with gunshot wounds had arrived to be treated.

Police said the victim had been shot twice and his injuries are not life-threatening.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating.