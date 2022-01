A man was taken to the hospital after getting injured in a shooting in Shelton over the weekend.

Officers were called to Coram Avenue around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday after getting a report of a shooting.

According to police, a 28-year-old man from Derby was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the shooting.

He remains in the hospital at this time.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Shelton Police at (203) 924-1544.