Man Injured in Shooting on Asylum Street in Hartford

Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting on Asylum Street in Hartford on Monday night.

Officers were called to St. Francis Hospital shortly before midnight after getting a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment.

When police arrived, they said they found a man in his 20s suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

According to investigators, the shooting happened on Asylum Street.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.