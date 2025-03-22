Hartford

Man injured in shooting on Main Street in Hartford

Hartford Police Cruiser
A man is injured after a shooting on Main Street in Hartford early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of Main Street around 1:25 a.m. after getting a ShotSpotter notification.

While investigating, an area hospital reported a gunshot victim arriving for treatment.

Police said the man in his 20s was listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

