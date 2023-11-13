Bridgeport

Man injured in shooting outside Bridgeport restaurant

Bridgeport police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

A man was injured in a shooting outside of a restaurant in Bridgeport over the weekend.

Officers responded to ShotSpotter activations of more than 10 rounds and citizen reports of shots fired within the 700 block of Beechwood Avenue around 11:55 p.m. on Saturday.

When they arrived, police said they quickly found a crime scene in the street outside of a restaurant.

Minutes later, investigators said a 34-year-old Bridgeport man arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The man had been taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

The man is currently listed in stable condition.

According to police, this appears to be an isolated incident where the man was targeted.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Migdalia Ayala at (203) 581-5259 or the Bridgeport Police tips line at (203) 576-TIPS.

