A man was hospitalized after being trapped when a trench collapsed in Vernon Friday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. at a construction site on Bolton Branch Road, according to police.

The victim is a man in his 50s, police said.

Vernon firefighters and EMS responders were able to get him out of the trench and he was rushed to the hospital.

His condition was not immediately clear.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was contacted about the incident, police said.