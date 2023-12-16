Man injured in Waterbury shooting

A man was injured in a shooting in Waterbury early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Hamilton Avenue around 3:30 a.m. after getting a report of a gunshot victim.

Investigators said a 32-year-old man was shot in the lower back. He was transported to an area hospital.

The man's injuries are described as non-life threatening.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the WPD Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.