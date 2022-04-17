Waterbury

Man Injured in Waterbury Shooting

Waterbury police car
NBCConnecticut.com

A man was taken to the hospital after he was injured during a shooting in Waterbury on Sunday.

Officers were called to the intersection of Bronson Street and Pear Street around 3 p.m. after getting a complaint of shots fired.

When police arrived, they said they found evidence of shots fired and identified a 51-year-old man who had a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to St. Mary's Hospital where investigators said he is in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the WPD Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.

This article tagged under:

Waterburyshooting investigation
