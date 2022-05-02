Man Injured in Weekend Shooting in Hartford

Hartford Police are investigating after the report of a shooting Sunday night.

Around 6:45 p.m., Hartford Police received a report of a shooting in the area of 256 Mather Street.

According to officials, Hartford police found evidence of gunfire upon arrival at the scene.

While officers were investigating at the scene, a man in his 30s arrived at an area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

His injuries were non-life-threatening, according to police.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating the incident.

Anyone with further information is being asked to contact the Hartford police Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS (8477).