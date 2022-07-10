Man Injured in West Hartford Shooting

A man was taken to the hospital after he was injured in a shooting in West Hartford early Sunday morning.

Police in Hartford were notified by West Hartford Police about an incident that happened just over the Hartford city line around 3:45 a.m.

Investigators said a man in his 30s suffered a non life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

It is believed that the shooting happened on New Britain Avenue.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS.