West Hartford

Man Injured in West Hartford Shooting

NBC Connecticut

A man was taken to the hospital after he was injured in a shooting in West Hartford early Sunday morning.

Police in Hartford were notified by West Hartford Police about an incident that happened just over the Hartford city line around 3:45 a.m.

Investigators said a man in his 30s suffered a non life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

It is believed that the shooting happened on New Britain Avenue.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

West Hartfordshooting investigation
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us