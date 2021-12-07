Man Injured Trying to Stop Teens Stealing His Car in New London

Two teenagers are under arrest after police say they stole a man's car Monday and drove off with the man clinging to the hood.

The 62-year-old victim called police around 1:15 p.m. after the suspects robbed him of his car keys at gunpoint in the area of Colman Street and Walden Avenue. The man told police he tried to stand in front of the car as the suspects drove away, but they didn't stop and he ended up on the car's hood. He fell off the car onto the street about a block down the road, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Officers responded to the scene and found the stolen vehicle in the area of Lincoln Avenue and Lincoln Court. They also saw the two suspects in a yard nearby. Both suspects were taken into custody after a brief foot chase. Police also located a BB gun.

The suspects are ages 16 and 14, police said. Police did not release their names due to their ages.

The 16-year-old is charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault of an elderly person, carrying a pistol without a permit, tampering with evidence, third-degree larceny, second-degree breach of peace, evading responsibility, reckless driving, and operating without a license.

The 14-year-old is charged with accessory to first-degree robbery, accessory to third-degree larceny, tampering with evidence, and second-degree breach of peace.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.