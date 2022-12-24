Man Involved in Old Saybrook Crash Missing, May Be in Need of Medical Attention

Police are turning to the public for help as they continue to search for a man that's been missing since Saturday afternoon.

Old Saybrook Police Chief Michael Spera says that 64-year-old Robert Lagano of Old Saybrook had been driving in the area of Essex Road during the mid-afternoon hours when his vehicle unexpectedly went off the roadway and into a group of trees.

Lagano was not in the vehicle when police arrived at the scene and a search of the area with police K9s did not yield any results.

Police checked his home as well, but Lagano was not there. No one has heard from him and he is without his cell phone.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

As temperatures continue to fall, there is a concern that Lagano may be on foot somewhere and possibly in need of medical attention.

Anyone with any information on Lagano's whereabouts is asked to contact Old Saybrook Police at 860-395-3142.