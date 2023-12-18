Man involved in the murder of a Stamford jeweler gets 32 years in prison

The U.S. Attorney's Office said a man that was involved in a robbery and murder of a Stamford jeweler has been sentenced to 32 years in prison.

Authorities said Thomas Liberatore, 66, is one of three men that faces charges in connection to a March 2020 robbery that left a store owner dead.

Liberatore was involved in a robbery that led to the death of Mark Vuono, 69, at his store, according to officials.

Stamford police responded to a report of a shooting at Marco Jewelers on Sixth Street. When officers arrived, they found Vuono lying on the ground in front of an open safe. He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency crews.

The Chief Medical Examiner’s office said he died from a bullet wound to his head and his death was ruled a homicide.

Authorities said the getaway driver, 63-year-old Paul Prosano, of New York, was sentenced to 30 years in prison this July. He was charged with federal robbery offenses. Robert Rallo, of New York, was sentenced in March after being found guilty of killing Vuono.

Investigators believe Prosano drove the others to Marco Jewelers. Based on surveillance, investigators said Rallo, who had a gun, struggled with Vuono, who also had a firearm, while Liberatore stole items from display cases. During the struggle, Rallo and Vuono moved near the safe, which contained another gun. Rallo grabbed the gun, a .357 revolver, and shot Vuono, according to prosecutors.

The men were arrested a couple of days after the incident. Investigators located their car on Staten Island and waited until the men appeared.

Officials said the three men had extensive criminal records and met while serving time in jail.

Authorities said a jury found Liberatore guilty in December of 2022. He is being charged with aiding and abetting the use of a firearm to cause a death during a robbery.

Rallo was sentenced to 40 years in prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. Prosano's criminal history included multiple robbery convictions which span over the course of 40 years.

Liberatore allegedly orchestrated the robbery, according to evidence presented during his trial.