Man is in critical condition after being shot in the head in Bridgeport

By Anyssa McCalla

Bridgeport Police
A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head in Bridgeport.

Around 11:20 Sunday morning, police responded to a shooting on Goddard Avenue.

The man was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition, according to the Bridgeport Police Department.

Items from the scene have been collected and police are still investigating the crime.

The police are asking the public if there is any information contact Detective Jefferey Holtz, at 203-581-5243

