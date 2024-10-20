A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head in Bridgeport.

Around 11:20 Sunday morning, police responded to a shooting on Goddard Avenue.

The man was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition, according to the Bridgeport Police Department.

Items from the scene have been collected and police are still investigating the crime.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The police are asking the public if there is any information contact Detective Jefferey Holtz, at 203-581-5243