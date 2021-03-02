West Hartford

Man Kidnapped, Forced Into Car in West Hartford: Police

Police said his ATM card was used at several locations before he was released.  

Street corner where man was kidnapped in West Hartford
NBC Connecticut

A man was kidnapped in West Hartford, forced into a car and taken to several locations, where his ATM card was used over and over, before he was released the next day, according to West Hartford police.  

Police have arrested two suspects after a month-long investigation.

The victim, a 21-year-old man, was walking on Boulevard from Troutbrook Drive in West Hartford on Jan. 28 when he was taken at knifepoint and forced into a car, police said. Then his ATM card was used at several locations illegally.

The victim was held in an undisclosed location after sustaining minor injuries and released the next day in Hartford, police said. He was then able to get help and contacted the West Hartford Police Department.

Stories from NBCLX

LX, or Local X stands, for the exponential possibilities of storytelling in our communities.

covid-19 vaccines 3 hours ago

Everything You Need to Know About the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine

power grid 4 hours ago

The Next U.S. Blackout May Be Catastrophic: Is Forming a ‘Supergrid' the Answer?

Taylor Swift 19 hours ago

The ‘Deeply Sexist' Joke About Her Love Life That Has Taylor Swift (And Her Fans) Fuming Mad at Netflix

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police identified one suspect as 20-year-old Jalen Faucette-Smith and he was taken into custody Monday at Westfarms.

Police identified the other suspect as 20-year-old Teesa McElroy. She was taken into custody yesterday after the car she was a passenger in was stopped on Interstate 84 in Hartford.

Faucette-Smith and McElroy were charged with kidnapping in the first degree, robbery in the second degree, conspiracy to commit kidnapping in the first degree, conspiracy to commit robbery in the second degree, larceny in the second degree, larceny in the third degree and payment card theft.

Both were held on $750,000 bonds.

Police continue to investigate.

This article tagged under:

West Hartford
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us