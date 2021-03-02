Man Kidnapped, Forced Into Car in West Hartford: Police

A man was kidnapped in West Hartford, forced into a car and taken to several locations, where his ATM card was used over and over, before he was released the next day, according to West Hartford police.

Police have arrested two suspects after a month-long investigation.

The victim, a 21-year-old man, was walking on Boulevard from Troutbrook Drive in West Hartford on Jan. 28 when he was taken at knifepoint and forced into a car, police said. Then his ATM card was used at several locations illegally.

The victim was held in an undisclosed location after sustaining minor injuries and released the next day in Hartford, police said. He was then able to get help and contacted the West Hartford Police Department.

Police identified one suspect as 20-year-old Jalen Faucette-Smith and he was taken into custody Monday at Westfarms.

Police identified the other suspect as 20-year-old Teesa McElroy. She was taken into custody yesterday after the car she was a passenger in was stopped on Interstate 84 in Hartford.

Faucette-Smith and McElroy were charged with kidnapping in the first degree, robbery in the second degree, conspiracy to commit kidnapping in the first degree, conspiracy to commit robbery in the second degree, larceny in the second degree, larceny in the third degree and payment card theft.

Both were held on $750,000 bonds.

Police continue to investigate.