Man Killed After Crash in Shelton

A person has died after a single-car crash on Route 8 in Shelton Thursday afternoon.

Officials were dispatched to the area of exit 12 on Route 8 southbound just after 5 p.m. for reports of a crash.

According to troopers on scene, 46-year-old Demar Thompson, lost control of his vehicle, veered off the road into a wooded area where his car struck a tree.

"At the time of the investigation, it was raining under daylight conditions, the roadway was wet, and traffic was moderate and moving at a steady flow," said investigators. "For unknown reasons, Thompson lost control of his vehicle."

Thompson was taken to the hospital by Shelton EMS. Lifesaving efforts were performed, but Thompson later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at Bridgeport Hospital.

This collision remains under investigation.

Officials are asking anyone who may have been driving through the area at the time of the crash to contact state police police at 203-393-4200.