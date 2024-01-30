Man killed after crashing into light pole in Stamford

A man has died after crashing into a light pole in Stamford on Monday evening.

Police said a man driving a 2004 Porsche Cayenne was heading eastbound on Jefferson Street near Magee Avenue shortly before 9 p.m.

The man reportedly did not follow the left curve in the road and then hit a City of Stamford traffic light pole.

According to police, the 45-year-old Stamford man suffered critical injuries in the crash. He was transported to Stamford Hospital where he later died. The man's identity has not been released.

Authorities said several factors are being investigated including whether or not the man may have had a medical episode before the crash.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department's Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad at (203) 977-4712.