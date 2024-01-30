Stamford

Man killed after crashing into light pole in Stamford

By Cailyn Blonstein

Stamford Police

A man has died after crashing into a light pole in Stamford on Monday evening.

Police said a man driving a 2004 Porsche Cayenne was heading eastbound on Jefferson Street near Magee Avenue shortly before 9 p.m.

The man reportedly did not follow the left curve in the road and then hit a City of Stamford traffic light pole.

According to police, the 45-year-old Stamford man suffered critical injuries in the crash. He was transported to Stamford Hospital where he later died. The man's identity has not been released.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Authorities said several factors are being investigated including whether or not the man may have had a medical episode before the crash.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department's Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad at (203) 977-4712.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Stamford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us