Man Killed After I-95 Hit-and-Run in New Haven

Light on a state police vehicle
A 19-year-old motorcyclist has died after being hit by car on Interstate 95 Saturday morning.

Police were sent to exit 47 on I-95 northbound after getting reports of an accident.

According to the officer on scene, a Yamaha motorcycle, operated by Ricardo Enrique Figueroa-Garcia, was traveling northbound when an Acura Integra approached the motorcycle at a high rate of speed.

The car hit motorcycle as it changed lanes and the driver was ejected onto the road, said investigators. Figueroa-Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers are asking for the publics help to find a black 1991 two-door Acura Integra. The car was described to have lime green rims, a “Frankenstein” decal in the front windshield, and an “It’s Alive” decal in the rear window.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact TFC. Matthew at (203)696-2500.

