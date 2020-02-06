Crossbow Death

Man Killed by Crossbow Fired by Neighbor Trying to Stop Dogs

Authorities in Massachusetts say a man trying to escape from two attacking pit pull dogs was shot and killed by a crossbow bolt fired by a neighbor coming to help

1548809355-Police-Sirens-(MetroVideo).png?crop=faces,top&fit=crop&q=35&auto=enhance&w=300&h=300&fm=jpg

A man trying to escape from two attacking pit bull dogs was shot and killed by a crossbow bolt fired by a neighbor shooting at the dogs in an attempt to stop the attack, authorities in Massachusetts said.

The death Wednesday afternoon in Adams appears to be accidental, according to a statement from the Berkshire district attorney's office.

A neighbor heard a commotion just after noon, made his way into an apartment where the attack was occurring, and went back to his own apartment to grab a crossbow, authorities said.

Local

weather 1 hour ago

FIRST ALERT: Several Schools Delayed Start Due to Wintry Mix

train delays 2 hours ago

Acela, Shoreline East Services Resume After Person Was Struck in Madison

The arrow is thought to have struck one of the dogs, traveled through a door and hit the man in the next room, where he was trying to barricade himself, the district attorney's office said. A child in the apartment was unharmed.

No names were released.

The neighbor who fired the arrow is a "good Samaritan" who is cooperating in the ongoing investigation, the district attorney's office said.

The dogs had a history of being aggressive, said Andrew McKeever, a spokesman for Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington.

The dogs were shot and killed by responding police officers.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Crossbow Death
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us