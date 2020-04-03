Man Killed by Police in Manchester Identified

The man shot and killed by police in Manchester on Thursday night has been identified.

Parole officers went to a home on Oak Street around 7:30 p.m. to take Jose Soto, 27, into custody for a violation of parole stemming from his conviction on first-degree robbery charges, according to Tolland state's attorney Matthew Gedansky.

Gedansky has been assigned to investigate the fatal shooting and determine if police were justified in using deadly force.

When the parole officers arrived, they spoke with the suspect's mother and heard a man yelling from inside the home that he would start shooting if they came after him, according to Manchester police.

Soto then barricaded himself in the basement, police said.

The Capital Region Emergency Services Team (CREST) was called in to assist during the incident.

The officers spoke with Soto by phone and he eventually agreed to come out of the house.

At that point, a confrontation occurred and four officers with the CREST team fired their weapons at Soto, Gedansky said.

Soto was taken to Hartford Hospital where he died.

No officers were injured, police said.