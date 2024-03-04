Man killed in crash on I-91 South in Meriden

A New Haven man died in a rollover crash on I-91 South in Meriden late Sunday night.

Charles Davenport, 31, was driving on I-91 near Exit 19 around 11:30 p.m. when he veered into the left shoulder then into the grassy median and rolled over, according to state police.

The car hit a tree stump and came to rest in the median.

Davenport was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Michael Dean at (860) 534-1098 or by email at michael.dean@ct.gov.