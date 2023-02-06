Man Killed During Broad Daylight Shooting in Bridgeport

Bridgeport Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in broad daylight on Monday.

Officers responded to the 900th block of William Street on a ShotSpotter activation at about 2:20 p.m. Dispatchers were also notified that a person was shot inside a car in the same area.

Responding officers found a man in an area parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said the man, identified as 26-year-old Tyheem Scales, of Naugatuck, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police by calling their tip line at 203-576-8477.