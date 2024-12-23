Man killed after being hit by large industrial vehicle in Enfield

A man has died after he was struck by a large industrial vehicle that was backing up in Enfield on Monday.

It happened in the area of Lindy Farms and Fletcher Road just after 11:15 a.m. Authorities said a worker was struck by a skid steer that was backing up.

The man is a 68-year-old from Springfield, Massachusetts. His identity is unknown at this time.

Police said the incident doesn't appear to be criminal in nature.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and Enfield police are conducting an investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.