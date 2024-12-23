Enfield

Man killed after being hit by large industrial vehicle in Enfield

enfield police department
NBCConnecticut.com

A man has died after he was struck by a large industrial vehicle that was backing up in Enfield on Monday.

It happened in the area of Lindy Farms and Fletcher Road just after 11:15 a.m. Authorities said a worker was struck by a skid steer that was backing up.

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The man is a 68-year-old from Springfield, Massachusetts. His identity is unknown at this time.

Police said the incident doesn't appear to be criminal in nature.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and Enfield police are conducting an investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Enfield
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us