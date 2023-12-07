Man killed in 1-car crash in Middletown

One person was killed in a crash in Middletown Wednesday night, according to police.

Officers responded to Atkins Street near Timber Ridge Road just after 11:36 p.m.

They found an Infinity Q50 in the road with heavy damage and its airbags deployed. The car appeared to have gone off the road and hit a tree, police said.

The driver, identified as 30-year-old Matthew Le Clair, of Middletown, died at the scene, according to police.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Officer Zadura at Middletown police at (860) 638-4063.