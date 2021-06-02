Hamden

Man Killed in ATV Crash in Hamden

NBC Connecticut

A 43-year-old man was killed in an ATV accident in Hamden Tuesday.

Police and fire crews responded to the "power line trails" near Gaylord Mountain Road and West Woods Road around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday and found the victim laying near an ATV.

Police said it appeared the man lost control as he attempted to negotiate a turn and he was thrown from the ATV.

They have not released the name of the victim.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call Officer Nicholas Lovett at (203) 281-8218.

This article tagged under:

Hamden
