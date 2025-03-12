Man killed in Bristol crash

A man has died after a crash in Bristol early Wednesday morning

Officers were called to Witches Rock Road at Cove Road around 12:50 a.m. for a report of a crash.

Once police were in the area, they said they found a man who appeared to have been ejected from the vehicle. The man was reportedly suffering serious, life-threatening injuries.

The 22-year-old man from Bristol was transported to the hospital and was later pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

The Bristol Police Department's Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team was contacted and responded to process the scene. The road was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Officer Boisvert at (860) 584-3036 or spencerboisvert@bristolct.gov.