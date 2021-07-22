Man Killed in Bristol Motorcycle Crash

A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Bristol Thursday night.

Police said 36-year-old Michael Genovese Jr. was riding his motorcycle on Peck Lane when he collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Miller Road around 5:46 p.m. He was rushed to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Bristol Police Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (START) is investigating. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Officer Ryan Kosiba at 860-584-3035.

More details were not immediately available.