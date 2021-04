A 60-year-old man was killed in a one-car crash in Canterbury Monday afternoon.

Raymond Coughlin, of Canterbury, was driving north on Route 169 around 4 p.m. when he crossed the center line and hit a stone wall on the other side of the street and flipped over, according to state police.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Coughlin was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.