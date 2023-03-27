Hamden

Man Killed in Crash in Hamden

A 49-year-old Hamden man was killed in a crash Sunday night.

Police said Jason Carter, 49 of Hamden, crashed at Shepard and Mix avenues just after 10 p.m. and he died at Yale New Haven Hospital. No other vehicles were involved in the collision, according to police.

Shepard Avenue was closed for several hours.

Anyone who saw the crash or has surveillance video is asked to call Officer Christian Kaplan at 203-230-4000 or email ckaplan@hamdenpd.com.

