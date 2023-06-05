Man killed in crash in Southington the day before 80th birthday

A man has died after a crash in Southington Monday morning, the day before what would have been his 80th birthday.

Officers responded to the area of 133 Meriden Ave. just before 6 a.m. after receiving reports that a vehicle hit a tree and the driver was unconscious.

Police identified the driver as 79-year-old James Michlewski, of Southington.

He was transported to New Britain General Hospital, where he later died, police said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The Southington Police Accident Investigation Team is investigating and Meriden Avenue is shut down between Oakland and Southington Avenue.