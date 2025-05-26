Driver killed in crash on I-84 entrance ramp in Waterbury

One person has died after a crash on the Interstate 84 entrance ramp in Waterbury overnight.

State police responded to the crash near the exit 23 entrance ramp around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to state police, a Honda Odyssey was traveling on the exit ramp when the driver hit the metal beam guardrail in the right shoulder, crossed over the Hamilton Avenue intersection and hit the concrete traffic barrier on the entrance ramp.

The driver died of their injuries. Their identity has not yet been released.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Trooper Jack Goncalves Jr. #1392 at (203) 267-2200 or by email.