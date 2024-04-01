Man killed in crash on I-91 in Wallingford

A 41-year-old Wallingford man has died after a crash on Interstate 91 in Wallingford early Monday morning.

State police said Christopher Cutler was driving a 2001 Honda S2000 on I-91 South, hit a guardrail near exit 13 in Wallingford around 1:19 .m. and went off the road and down the embankment.

Cutler was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he died from injuries, state police said.

Anyone who has information about the crash is asked to call State Trooper Daniel McCue (203) 393-4200 or email Daniel.mccue@ct.gov.