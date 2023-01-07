Man Killed in Crash on I-95 North in Westbrook

A man has died after a crash on Interstate 95 north in Westbrook on Saturday morning.

Troopers said 35-year-old Ross Fielding, of Rhode Island, was traveling northbound on I-95 near exit 65 when his vehicle went off the road, hit the exit 65 sign, went airborne and landed overturned on the off-ramp.

According to state police, Fielding was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital to be treated for his injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Barrera #1058 at Troop F at (860) 399-2100.