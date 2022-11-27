Man Killed in Crash on I-95 South in West Haven

A man has died after a crash on Interstate 95 south in West Haven early Saturday morning.

State police said a Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling on the highway near exit 42 around 2:30 a.m. when it struck the back of a Dodge Challenger that was in front of it.

The impact of the crash caused the Challenger to veer into the right shoulder and hit the metal beam guardrail.

According to investigators, the crash also made the Jeep roll over and a passenger inside of the vehicle was ejected.

The person who was ejected was identified as 35-year-old West Delvon Hines, of Bridgeport. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's unclear who was driving the Jeep at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Challenger and two passengers inside of the vehicle were transported to Yale New Haven Hospital to be treated for what authorities said were minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Farrow #1214 at (203) 696-2500.