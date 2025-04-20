Danbury

Man killed in Danbury stabbing, another man charged with murder

Police lights
NBC Connecticut

A man has died after a stabbing in Danbury on Saturday afternoon and another man has been charged with murder.

Police received a 911 call about a man who had been stabbed on Granville Avenue around 12:30 p.m.

Emergency crews responded to the area and found the 22-year-old man.

He was transported to Danbury Hospital and later died of his injuries. His identity has not yet been released.

According to police, it was later determined that a 21-year-old man from Danbury was the suspect and he was placed under arrest. He is facing charges including murder, assault, risk of injury to a minor and disorderly conduct.

The suspect is being held on a $1 million bond.

