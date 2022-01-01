Man Killed in Fight in Waterbury, Suspect Arrested for Murder: Police

A man has died after a fight in Waterbury on New Year's Day and police have arrested a suspect and charged him with murder.

Officers were called to a complaint of a disturbance at an apartment on Chase Parkway around 12:30 a.m.

When police arrived, they said they found 56-year-old John T. Morgan standing outside and detained.

Inside the apartment, authorities said they found 46-year-old Franky Lanier Hogg, Jr., of Georgia, unconscious and not breathing on the floor of the kitchen. He had several significant lacerations to his head, they added. Hogg was pronounced dead by medical personnel at 12:58 a.m.

Investigators said they spoke to various witnesses who were present at the home during the time of the incident.

Police said a physical fight happened between Hogg Jr. and Morgan and Morgan fatally injured Hogg Jr.

Morgan is facing a murder charge and is being held on a $1 million bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department's Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.