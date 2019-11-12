Man Killed in Head-On Crash on Route 70 in Cheshire

Cheshire police have identified the man who was killed in a head-on crash on Route 70 on Friday.

Officers were called to Waterbury Road, also known as Route 70, between Winslow Road and Marion Road around 12:12 p.m. after getting a report of a crash involving two vehicles.

Investigators said 58-year-old Thomas Goerg, of Cheshire, was driving westbound on Waterbury Road and 38-year-old Ryan Sheehan, of Cheshire, was driving eastbound in the same area when they collided head-on.

Both Goerg and Sheehan were transported to St. Mary's Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

According to police, Sheehan sustained significant, but non-life threatening injuries. Goerg was later pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.