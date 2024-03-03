Man killed in hit-and-run in Waterbury

A man has died after a hit-and-run in Waterbury on Saturday night.

Officers were called to Willow Street around 9:45 p.m. after getting a report of a hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian.

Once in the area, officers found a male pedestrian in the road with life-threatening injuries.

The male was transported to Waterbury Hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Police have identified the man as 34-year-old Christopher Coleman, of Waterbury.

Investigators said the vehicle involved in the collision fled the scene after hitting Coleman.

Authorities have not released details about what type of vehicle may have been involved.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit at (203) 346-3975.