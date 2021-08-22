Man Killed in Meriden Shooting

A man has died after a shooting in Meriden early Sunday morning.

Officers received a call about shots fired in the area of Grove Street shortly before 2 a.m.

When police arrived, they said they found multiple people in the area and there was a man suffering from a gunshot wound lying behind 55 West Main Street.

Paramedics were called to the scene, but the man later died from his injuries, according to police. His identity has not been released.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. Pellegrini at (203) 630-6297 or bpellegrini@meridenct.gov.