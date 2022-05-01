Man Killed in Milford Crash

A man has died after a crash in Milford on Saturday night.

Officers were notified of a serious crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Boston Post Road and Cedarhurst Lane around 7:20 p.m.

According to police, the crash involved a 2022 BMW being driven by 20-year-old Austin Micha, of Milford, and a 2017 Lexus being driven by a resident of Orange.

Investigators said Micha was traveling west on Boston Post Road when he collided with the Lexus that was traveling north from a driveway on the road onto Cedarhurst Lane.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police said Micha succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact PFC Dan Hemperly at (203) 783-4792.