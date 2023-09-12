Milford

Man killed in Milford scooter crash

A 37-year-old man has died after the scooter he was driving in Milford crashed, according to police.

The crash happened near Depot Road and Russell Road just after 5 p.m. on Sept. 2 and the driver, 37-year-old Scott Wolf, died two days later at Yale New Haven Hospital, police said.

Wolf was driving a Yamaha scooter.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call Officer Michael Moreno of the Traffic Division at (203) 878-6551 or 203-783-4775.

