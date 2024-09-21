Groton

Man killed in motorcycle crash in Groton

Police lights
A man has died after a motorcycle crash in Groton late Friday night.

Emergency crews responded to Poquonnock Road around 11:30 p.m. for a reported motorcycle crash.

Once in the area, police said they found a motorcycle crash with serious injuries.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as a 55-year-old man, was transported to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The man later died at the hospital. His identity has not been released.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer Jason Hauptman.

