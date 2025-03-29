New Haven

Man killed in motorcycle crash in New Haven

NBC Connecticut

A man has died after a motorcycle crash in New Haven on Saturday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened on Chapel Street around 4 p.m. and a 43-year-old man has died. His identity has not yet been released.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Chapel Street is closed between State Street and Olive Street while police investigate. The crash reconstruction unit has also been called to the crash. There is no estimate for the duration of the closure.

The other vehicle involved in the crash reportedly stayed at the scene.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

This article tagged under:

New Haven
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us