Man killed in motorcycle crash in New Haven

A man has died after a motorcycle crash in New Haven on Saturday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened on Chapel Street around 4 p.m. and a 43-year-old man has died. His identity has not yet been released.

Chapel Street is closed between State Street and Olive Street while police investigate. The crash reconstruction unit has also been called to the crash. There is no estimate for the duration of the closure.

The other vehicle involved in the crash reportedly stayed at the scene.

The investigation is active and ongoing.