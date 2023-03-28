Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Milford

A man has died after a multi-vehicle crash in Milford over the weekend.

Police said a 2017 Ram 1500 was traveling west on Bridgeport Avenue and crashed into a Hyundai Elantra when it attempted to turn left onto Cleveland Avenue.

The crash caused the Ram to then hit a Hyundai Sonata that was stopped on Cleveland Avenue.

The driver of the Hyundai Elantra, later identified as 73-year-old Edward Henning, was transported to Bridgeport Hospital with serious injuries.

Henning died of his injuries on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call PFC Dan Hemperly at (203) 783-4792.