Man Killed in Rollover Crash in Coventry

Mike Heimer

A man has died after being ejected from his vehicle during a rollover crash in Coventry on Saturday morning.

Coventry police and North Coventry firefighters responded to a crash on Boston Turnpike near Lathrop Drive shortly after 4 a.m.

Initial reports said it was a single car crash with an occupant ejected.

When crews arrived, they said they confirmed a single vehicle was involved in the rollover crash and found a man on the side of the road suffering from serious physical injuries.

Investigators said the man had been ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to Hartford Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police added. His identity has not been released.

The road was closed while police investigated the accident, but has since reopened. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have information about the crash, you're urged to contact Coventry Police Department at (860) 742-7331.

