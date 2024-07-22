Man killed in rollover crash in Preston: police

A 60-year-old man was killed in a crash in Preston on Sunday morning, according to state police.

State police said Kraig Ronald Bressette, 60, of Preston, was driving a 1965 Ford Mustang on Middle Road just after 9:30 a.m. when he went off the road, drove onto a stone retaining wall and rolled over. Officials said the top of the convertible was open when the crash happened.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call State Trooper Christopher Brett at 860-848-6500, extension 5.