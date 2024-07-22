Preston

Man killed in rollover crash in Preston: police

connecticut state police generic
NBC Connecticut

A 60-year-old man was killed in a crash in Preston on Sunday morning, according to state police.

State police said Kraig Ronald Bressette, 60, of Preston, was driving a 1965 Ford Mustang on Middle Road just after 9:30 a.m. when he went off the road, drove onto a stone retaining wall and rolled over. Officials said the top of the convertible was open when the crash happened.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call State Trooper Christopher Brett at 860-848-6500, extension 5.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Preston
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us