Man Killed in Shelton Motorcycle Crash

A man has died after a motorcycle crash in Shelton on Friday night.

Emergency crews were called to Meadow Street around 7 p.m. after getting a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

According to police, a motorcyclist, later identified as 43-year-old Robert Kimmer, of Shelton, was traveling on Meadow Street heading southbound towards Shelton Avenue when he collided with a vehicle traveling northbound on Meadow Street.

Kimmer was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, authorities added.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is urged to contact the Shelton Police Traffic Division at (203) 924-1544.

